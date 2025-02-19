Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Microsoft Majorana 1
Microsoft Majorana 1
Inventing the transistor for the quantum age
Visit
Upvote 62
The Majorana 1 chip is a breakthrough quantum computing chip developed by Microsoft that uses a new "Topological Core" architecture to enable more reliable and scalable quantum computing.
Payment Required
Launch tags:
Hardware
•
Tech
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Microsoft Majorana 1
Inventing the transistor for the quantum age
Follow
62
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Microsoft Majorana 1 by
Microsoft Majorana 1
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Hardware
,
Tech
. Made by
Chetan Nayak
. Featured on February 20th, 2025.
Microsoft Majorana 1
is not rated yet. This is Microsoft Majorana 1's first launch.