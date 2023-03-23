Products
Home
→
Product
→
Microsoft Loop
Microsoft Loop
A new Notion alternative from Microsoft
Visit
Upvote 13
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Microsoft Loop is the next-generation co-creation app that connects teams and tasks across your tools and devices. It's a new way of working — so you and your team can think, plan, and create together from anywhere!
Launched in
Productivity
,
Task Management
by
Microsoft Loop
About this launch
Microsoft Loop
A new Notion alternative from Microsoft
1
review
12
followers
Follow for updates
Microsoft Loop by
Microsoft Loop
was hunted by
Farokh Shahabi
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
. Featured on March 23rd, 2023.
Microsoft Loop
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Microsoft Loop's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
3
Day rank
#29
Week rank
#258
Report