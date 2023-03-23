Products
Microsoft Loop

A new Notion alternative from Microsoft

Free Options
Embed
Microsoft Loop is the next-generation co-creation app that connects teams and tasks across your tools and devices. It's a new way of working — so you and your team can think, plan, and create together from anywhere!
Launched in Productivity, Task Management
About this launch
1review
12
followers
was hunted by
Farokh Shahabi
Featured on March 23rd, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Microsoft Loop's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
#29
Week rank
#258