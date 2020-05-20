Deals
Microsoft Lists
Microsoft Lists
Smart information tracking app across Microsoft 365
Microsoft Lists is a Microsoft 365 app that helps you track information and organize your work.
Track issues, assets, routines, contacts, inventory and more using customizable views, smart rules and alerts to keep everyone in sync.
11 minutes ago
Calum Webb
Very excited to see what comes of this and curious how it will compete with existing to-do apps, as well as the likes of Airtable and Trello 🤔
11 minutes ago
