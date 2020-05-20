  1. Home
  2.  → Microsoft Lists

Microsoft Lists

Smart information tracking app across Microsoft 365

Microsoft Lists is a Microsoft 365 app that helps you track information and organize your work.
Track issues, assets, routines, contacts, inventory and more using customizable views, smart rules and alerts to keep everyone in sync.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Calum Webb
Calum Webb
Hunter
Pro
Very excited to see what comes of this and curious how it will compete with existing to-do apps, as well as the likes of Airtable and Trello 🤔
UpvoteShare