Microsoft Kaizala
A simple and secure mobile chat app for work
Microsoft Kaizala is a phone-number based, simple, and secure mobile chat app that enables you to connect and coordinate work across your network – your organization, vendors, partners, suppliers, and customers.
Amrith Shanbhag@amrith · Community + Social at Product Hunt
Interesting to see Microsoft target Asian markets with a hybrid of Slack and WhatsApp business 💼💬
