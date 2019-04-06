Log InSign up
Microsoft Kaizala

A simple and secure mobile chat app for work

Microsoft Kaizala is a phone-number based, simple, and secure mobile chat app that enables you to connect and coordinate work across your network – your organization, vendors, partners, suppliers, and customers.
Microsoft plans to make its Kaizala group-messaging service part of Teams | ZDNetMicrosoft's Kaizala messaging service for large-group communication is on its way to becoming part of Microsoft's Teams group-chat product. Kaizala is phone-number based and includes mobile app versions for iPhone and Android phones. It fits into Microsoft's strategy to try to get more firstline workers to use its products and services.
Microsoft Kaizala gets global launch, will integrate with TeamsTwo years after it first appeared, Microsoft's mobile messaging app Kaizala is now available to all Office 365 users globally. Microsoft will integrate the app with its Teams collaboration platform in the next 12 to 18 months, the company said in a blog post on Thursday, as part of its larger plans to appeal to "first-line" workers such as retail, healthcare and service staffers.
Amrith Shanbhag
Interesting to see Microsoft target Asian markets with a hybrid of Slack and WhatsApp business 💼💬
