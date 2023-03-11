Products
#8 for today
Microshot
A simple API to automate screenshot capture
Microshot turns any website into a screenshot. Capture screenshot just by passing the url query parameter against Microshot API. Start with 1000 screenshots/month free.
Launched in
API
Developer Tools
Tech
by
Microshot
About this launch
Microshot
A simple API to automate screenshot capture
Microshot by
Microshot
was hunted by
Rafał Muszyński
in
API
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Rafał Muszyński
. Featured on March 12th, 2023.
Microshot
is not rated yet. This is Microshot's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
4
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#336
