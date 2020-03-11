  1. Home
Microschooled

A guide to starting a k-8 school in your home

Microschooled shows you how you can set up a school at home to keep your kids' learning, no matter what happens
Prenda is running similar programs in Arizona very successfully, and decided, because of COVID-19, to opensource a simplified version for free
Andreas Klinger
Andreas Klinger
Hunter
This launch is extremely timely. More and more schools will get closed. I hope your guide will help a lot of parents.
