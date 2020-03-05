Deals
Microletta
Microletta
An electric trike you can ride without a license
Transportation
The new trike - which looks like a grown-up's version of a Microlino kids' scooter - can do up to 80km/h, but still be used without a motorcycle licence because of its classification status as a tricycle.
Featured
an hour ago
Microlino expands its mobility range even further.
Smile, the new Microlino and Microletta electrics are here
What you're looking at is the Microlino 2.0 electric microcar and Microletta electric trike from Switzerland's Micro Mobility Systems. The Microlino is a complete redesign of the original concept revealed in January 2015, and demonstrated today for the first time in public.
Discussion
No reviews yet
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Look how cute this little thing is! Love how you can ride without a bike license. Could this be the future of travel in small cities?
an hour ago
