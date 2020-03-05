  1. Home
Microletta

An electric trike you can ride without a license

The new trike - which looks like a grown-up's version of a Microlino kids' scooter - can do up to 80km/h, but still be used without a motorcycle licence because of its classification status as a tricycle.
Microlino Microletta concept turns your kid's scooter into an adult commuterMicrolino expands its mobility range even further.
Smile, the new Microlino and Microletta electrics are hereWhat you're looking at is the Microlino 2.0 electric microcar and Microletta electric trike from Switzerland's Micro Mobility Systems. The Microlino is a complete redesign of the original concept revealed in January 2015, and demonstrated today for the first time in public.
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Look how cute this little thing is! Love how you can ride without a bike license. Could this be the future of travel in small cities?
