  1. Home
  2.  → Microinfluence

Microinfluence

Take your influencer engagement to the next level

Design Tools
User Experience
Social Media Tools
+ 2
#2 Product of the DayToday
Boost your influence by understanding your followers, automating your engagement, and categorizing your audience. Deliver them highly personalized and targeted content with our award-winning interactive content templates.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
9 Reviews5.0/5
Tapsi
Maker
Influence Marketer
Say goodbye to static content! Microinfluence allows you to keep your followers engaged with highly interactive content. Choose from over 1000+ interactive templates that you can launch from all your social handles including Instagram stories, Facebook tabs, and email embeds. These applets and widgets are active 24/7 on your social handles and constantly engage, analyse, and convert on your behalf.
Share
Shanon Walsh
Can the engagement on the widgets be tracked?
Share
Tapsi
Maker
Influence Marketer
@shanonnnwal Yes, totally! There is an an Analytics section where you can check the performance and filter your leads.
Share
Jack Gale
definitely going to use the photographer pack for my insta!
Share
Tapsi
Maker
Influence Marketer
@jack_gale2 That's great to hear! :)
Share
farynaioIT mentor, blogger, and maker.
Sounds good, but I'm not sure how it works. What's going to happen when I activate it on my IG account?
Share
Tapsi
Maker
Influence Marketer
@farynaio it's possible to launch these interactive experiences from your Insta story, or embed them in your Facebook tab, or just share them with your audience through a status update or tweet. The analytics are tracked independently of Instagram, in the Analytics section of your widget.
Share
Sharlene ConBuilding https://translatestack.com
Love your launch congrats: Here is a little feedback: - it is not completely clear what microinfluence does within the first seconds of visiting - https://microinfluencers.outgrow... does not load - your illustrations are great and lovely, but different mixes of design - You should add examples of testimonials so users understand the benefit and can trust you Overall great stuff though! Lets push together!
Share