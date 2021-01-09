Microinfluence
Say goodbye to static content! Microinfluence allows you to keep your followers engaged with highly interactive content. Choose from over 1000+ interactive templates that you can launch from all your social handles including Instagram stories, Facebook tabs, and email embeds. These applets and widgets are active 24/7 on your social handles and constantly engage, analyse, and convert on your behalf.
Can the engagement on the widgets be tracked?
@shanonnnwal Yes, totally! There is an an Analytics section where you can check the performance and filter your leads.
@jack_gale2 That's great to hear! :)
Sounds good, but I'm not sure how it works. What's going to happen when I activate it on my IG account?
Love your launch congrats: Here is a little feedback: - it is not completely clear what microinfluence does within the first seconds of visiting - https://microinfluencers.outgrow... does not load - your illustrations are great and lovely, but different mixes of design - You should add examples of testimonials so users understand the benefit and can trust you Overall great stuff though! Lets push together!