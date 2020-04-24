MicroConf Video Vault
A huge collection of talks for bootstrapped founders
#4 Product of the DayApril 24, 2020
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
11 Reviews
Rob Walling
Maker
The Vault contains more than 170 hours of videos across 190 talks recorded over nearly a decade of MicroConfs. If you feel overwhelmed check out the playlists - we have our top-rated 5 talks of all time, serial speaker playlists, and a 10-video crash course on building your first SaaS.
Upvote (6)Share
As compared to the usual conference presentation where it's a crapshoot whether you'll learn something, MicroConf's videos focus on actionable information and advice. So many hours of valuable information from the best in the industry — really excited to dig in.
These videos are so good. Thanks Rob for all you do for the bootstrapper community!
High quality talks and a ton of practical content. Love it! 🙌