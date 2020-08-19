  1. Home
Micro Breaker

An iOS game to smash bricks in 3D

Micro Breaker is a fresh take on a classic brick breaking game with expanded gameplay like you've never seen before. Acquire amazing power-ups and unlock paddles and balls to beat the high scores and smash your way through the online rankings!
Chris Messina
Hunter
Mentor
My new obsession! This game is super fun, fairly priced, and a great riff on classics like Arkanoid!
