Home
Ask
Makers
All Jobs
Remote Jobs
Post a Job
Events
Upcoming
Collections
Topics
LIVE Chats
Newsletter
Time Travel
Promoted Jobs
Promoted Products
Apps
About
Branding
FAQ
Pro tips
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Blog
Radio
Log In
Home
→
Micro Album
Micro Album
Hand your phone to a friend showing only photos you intended
User Experience
Privacy
get it
UPVOTE
4
With Micro Album you can hand your phone to a friend share some photos without risking that they'll swipe too far and see … something 😳
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
19 minutes ago
Reviews
Would you recommend Micro Album to a friend?
0
0
0
Discussion
💬
Be the first to comment
Send