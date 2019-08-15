Log InSign up
MicDrop

The world's easiest podcast hosting service.

#5 Product of the DayToday
1. Create a Dropbox folder for your show
2. Save your audio files in that folder
3. Sync the folder with MicDrop
That's all you need to get started! MicDrop will manage your RSS feed so that listeners can subscribe right away.
Matt Dickenson
Maker
Why did I build MicDrop? One reason is because I love podcasts and want to make it easier than ever for new hosts to get started. With all the different options and approaches available, creating a new podcast in 2019 can be an overwhelming process. Deciding where to host your audio files, where to put your RSS feed, and how to connect with your audience presents a huge number of choices. MicDrop simplifies this by providing all of these services in one place. For more on the background and motivation behind MicDrop, check out this post: https://mattdickenson.com/2019/0...
