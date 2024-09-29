Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Mic Drop
See Mic Drop’s previous launch →
Home
Product
Mic Drop 2.0
Mic Drop 2.0
A tiny Mac app to help you quickly mute
Visit
Upvote 12
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Mic Drop makes meetings better. A tiny Mac app to help you quickly mute (and unmute!) your microphone using a customisable hotkey or menubar control.
Launched in
Meetings
Menu Bar Apps
Remote Work
by
Mic Drop
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Mic Drop
Mute your mic in any app.
1
review
16
followers
Follow for updates
Mic Drop 2.0 by
Mic Drop
was hunted by
sarah semark
in
Meetings
,
Menu Bar Apps
,
Remote Work
. Made by
sarah semark
and
Matthew R MacPherson
. Featured on October 8th, 2024.
Mic Drop
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on June 1st, 2020.
Upvotes
12
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report