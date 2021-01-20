discussion
👋 As a longtime product hunter it's now time to contribute something of our own :) By now we all know the problem with video conferencing for informal gatherings: it's awkward, tiring and soul crushing. Especially in large groups, and especially if you want to have a bit of fun—or have real converations. Benjamin and I (founders of Mibo) wanted to hang out with our friends and catch up with colleagues in a way that's personal, informal, and most of all, human. So we've built something new✨: a combination of videoconferencing and walking around in 3D. Your webcam is your head, and people sound louder the closer they are to you. Sounds silly—but we keep hearing from people being surprised at how well it recreates the feeling of being together. There's a bigger theme too, which is that work has forever changed. We believe that the same way we've done away with suits and punch clocks, we need to unchain ourselves from the physical office and create a world where remote and on-premise work is on an equal footing. Our mission is to make remote gatherings as good as real life ones. Experiencing Mibo is key to understanding it. So find a bunch of friends or colleagues and give our free version a try. We've made it pretty generous on purpose so you can experience what makes it so much better. Looking forward to your thoughs and ideas!
