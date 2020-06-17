Discussion
Nazmul Husain
Thanks Akash Jain for this Invention.
@nazmul_husain Thank you very much! :)
@akashjain You are welcome & How can I contact with to learn more about this app?
@nazmul_husain You can email me at miarydiaryapp (at) gmail.com
@akashjain Done. Please check & Inbox me. Thank you
Hello everyone! We are super excited to share Miary with you all. Miary is a beautiful and minimal diary with mood and activity tracking. Some features of the app are: - Clean, beautiful and distraction-free interface. - 100+ beautiful color themes / gradients and 50+ fonts. - Soothing sounds to help you focus while you write your diary. - Insights help you know how different activities affect your mood. - Daily gratitude prompts and inspirational thoughts. - Complete private and secure sync with iCloud. We have also tried to make Miary accessible for everyone with support for accessibility features like VoiceOver, Dynamic Type, Reduce Motion, etc. We would love to get your feedback! :)
@akashjain Congratulations for Miary. How do you differentiate from any note taking app? P.S It reminds me of that song from the band Euphoria :)
@rahulvats Note taking apps are mostly for writing notes and don't have the features like mood and activity tracking. Miary is specially designed for diary writing and journaling and is super customizable too! :)
@amine_hallam Thank you very much! :)