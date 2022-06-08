Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign In
Sign Up
Home
→
Product
→
MiaoYan
MiaoYan
Lightweight Markdown MacApp to help you write great words.
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Collect
Share
Stats
🪂
Fantastic
, supports syntax highlighting, dark mode, md file saving
🐶
Beautiful
, minimalist design style
🏌🏽♂️
Fast
, native development with Swift5
⛷
Simple
, many shortcut keys are good to remember
Download the installer from
GitHub Releases
.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
by
MiaoYan
Intercom for Startups
Promoted
Eligible startups get Intercom features at a 95% discount
About this launch
MiaoYan by
MiaoYan
was hunted by
Tw93
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Tw93
. Featured on June 8th, 2022.
MiaoYan
is not rated yet. This is MiaoYan's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
5
Daily rank
#24
Weekly rank
#47
Report