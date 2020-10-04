discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Amir Hamza SUS2019
MakerFounder Mfluencer.com
Excite to announce the launch of Mfluencer. I've built Mfluencer with a fundamental belief that influencers/creators are a personality brand. They are often experts or certified for a certain skill and they already have an engaged audience that is considering making a purchase. However, due to the amount of time required to design/create a website, commercial registrations, and payment integrations most of them either delay that task or cancel it altogether. We make it super simple for them to create a store. An Influencer uploads their files, or writes a service they offer, adds a price tag, and sells it instantly with a link. We deal with the payment and delivery, and they withdraw their earnings to their PayPal account. They can also offer free products or offer brand discount codes to their fans.
Share
Upvote (1)