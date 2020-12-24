discussion
Sarah
MakerHashkes
Since covid started I've been working soooo hard with Matt Hoe trying to use the the magic of immersive technology to help us connect physically even if we are far away. So excited to manage to launch our interactive holograms right on christmas eve so we can try to bring some joy to families and friends that can't be together in the same space. If you send me holograms (check send to meu team on send screen) I promise I'll reply :)
To create a hologram press record and place your phone you'll have 5 seconds to to move in front of the camera before the recording starts. or you can ask someone to record you. your friends will be able to interact in 3D with your hologram and even catch your kisses. here are video instructions: https://youtu.be/sSboqPDrg68
