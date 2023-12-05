Get app
Sign in
See Metro Retro’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Metro Retro 2.0
Metro Retro 2.0
Fun, collaborative whiteboard for remote meetings
Visit
Upvote 19
Free Options
Introducing the new collaborative whiteboard that makes team meetings productive and fun.
Launched in
SaaS
Software Engineering
Meetings
by
Metro Retro
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Sixty
Ad
Take back your time
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Metro Retro
Free Agile Retrospective Tool
11
reviews
Follow
Metro Retro 2.0 by
Metro Retro
was hunted by
Stephen Whitfield
in
SaaS
,
Software Engineering
,
Meetings
. Made by
Jamie Hanratty
and
Stephen Whitfield
. Featured on December 6th, 2023.
Metro Retro
is rated
5/5 ★
by 11 users. It first launched on April 28th, 2019.
Upvotes
19
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report