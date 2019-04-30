metrics.coffee
Keep track of your social metrics. Delivered to your inbox, every Monday morning.
Love the dopamine rush in the morning when I get my daily metrics with my coffee!
I wish there was GitHub support (followers and repo stars) and graphs of historical data.
Overall, a really cool product, can't wait to see where it goes!Max Stoiber has used this product for one day.
Siddharth Kshetrapal
👋 Hi! This is Sid I recently become an independent developer (quit my job!) and started making courses and conducting workshops. I get most of my audience from my twitter and youtube channel, so I've become more intentional about building an audience. "If you can't measure it, you can't improve it — Peter Drucker" Started tracking them with pen and paper along with my morning coffee but I would forget doing this all the time! 😅 Realised I need it to be a push not pull. And that's why I built this product! It keeps a track of my social accounts and sends me an email every Monday. (including my tiny newsletter) If you are trying to build an audience for yourself or your company, you might find this useful as well :) What's next? - Moar integrations: I only use a few social media platforms (screw facebook) and a handful of tools, I'd be happy to add your favorite tool - Richer data: Followers is just scratching the surface, Engagement is where the fun is. I'd love to track how replies on twitter, open rate on newsletter, you get the picture P.S. I made this product in 7 days and recorded a video every day while building it.
Ilango Rajagopal
I've been following your 7 day startup vlog. Congrats on the launch! 🤘 Signed up and setup my Twitter and Youtube accounts. Looking forward to my first email next week. It would be cool if I can see it right away somewhere and then get weekly emails.
Siddharth Kshetrapal
And for the fellow makers who are always curious about this: 🛠️ Tools used to build this: 1. Hosted on Now 2.0 (I'm on the 15$ plan) 2. Web app built with Next.js 2.0 (open source) 3. API built with Express (open source) 4. Queues managed by Bull (open source) 5. Queue persisted on Redis Labs (free tier) 6. Emails sent by SendGrid (free tier) 7. Errors go to Sentry (free tier) Video built with Quicktime, iMovie and Rotato
