Marius
MakerEnthusiast app developer
Hi folks! Happy New Year! I am an indie developer passionate about self-tracking. So I built an app, Metrics, that I use to track all kinds of stuff from health and fitness data (most of it gathered automatically from Health data) or other personal data that I enter daily (e.g: time spend working, reading). The app offers iCloud sync, widgets, and some stats. I plan to extend it by adding a goals section. If you want to gather some stats about your 2020 steps, distance walked, heart rate, or other metrics that can read from the Health app, this is a great tool. Also, I find it very useful for daily tracking of stuff that is not automatically trackable and to build good habits, like reading, quit smoking, personal hygiene, and more. I always take privacy very seriously so I don't collect any of your data. The app doesn't store data in any external servers, I just track some stuff related to app interaction (screens visible, buttons tapped), without user tracking or identification. The data is kept local (Core Data) and it also can be synced on multiple devices via iCloud. I have no access to any health or other personal data and I don't use any external libraries that might track users. It will be really useful to hear your opinion, so if you want to take a look and leave me some honest feedback I would really appreciate it! Thank you!
