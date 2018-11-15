Measure all your social media accounts and online ad campaigns from beginning to end. All your data in one place.
- Analyze your social media platforms and online ad campaigns.
- Easily schedule your social networks and posts.
- Analyze your social media competitors.
- Automated custom reports in seconds.
Metricool: all the functionalitiesWith Metricool, you'll be up to date with what's going on with your website. You'll also be able to monitor your website or blog to learn how your content is performing on Google and across social networks. Which pages are more successful and receive more visits?
- Pros:
Facil intuitiva de metricas precisas abarca las principales redes sociales , me permite medir la competencia, y trazar estrategias de SMCons:
No veo nada negativo
Realmente un herramienta muy potente como pocas
Utilizo las metricas de hashtag de eventos pues son las metricas que uso como area de negocio#SEOHashtag has used this product for one year.
Sergio NietoMaker@sergionieto · Digital Marketing at Metricool
Hello Hunters! 😊 From the Metricool team we want to present our tool for measuring, analyzing and managing social networks. We have created an easy use tool, where you can access all your social networks in a single site and manage them, as well as generate reports in a fast way, saving time. You can try it with the free version and ask if you have any questions. Regards from the Metricool team.
Jens Polomski@jensger · Online Marketing Geek from Germany
Great Tool! Love the evolution view already :)
