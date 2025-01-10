Launches
Metric
Metric
Understand your health data better
Metric is the All-In-One, state of the art, health and longevity app that collects absolutely zero data. Learn about your biological age and so much more based on metrics easily tracked by your Apple Watch and other fitness trackers.
Health & Fitness
User Experience
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
Metric
Understand your body.
Metric by
Metric
was hunted by
kilo
in
Health & Fitness
,
User Experience
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
kilo
. Featured on January 28th, 2025.
Metric
is not rated yet. This is Metric's first launch.