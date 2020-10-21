Metorik for Shopify

discussion
SRH Design✬Full Stack Designer at SRH Design
This product is stunning. I've been using it for WooCommerce clients for years. For one client, in particular, it has literally changed the way they do business. It has enabled them to hire agents who promote products and through metadata when can generate reports on sales for an agent and what commission they are owed, it is all automated! Metorik allows us to even debug and identify issues with orders but one of the most transformative features has been Engage for Abandoned Carts and Emails for Product Reviews...again all automated and the Abandoned Cart Emails more than cover the costs of the Metorik and Engage Subscriptions. We've even used custom and advanced automated reporting to create a bespoke in-house shipping and fulfilment process for a client, all possible with Metorik. Support from Bryce and the team is second to none and always has been as Metorik has grown, they have never forgotten about their customers.
@srhdesign Thank you so much Simon - your support all these years does not go unnoticed and we're lucky to work with you 🤗
David PerelCofounder
If this is even half as good as the Metorik Woocommerce product then it will already be ahead of the game. Clean interface, super easy to search for a products performance, generate sales reports, upsell post-purchase and and and... huge fan of Metorik and wish it success with its Shopify offering.
Mike HalliganFounder of Scratch
The WooCommerce version is the single most powerful and critical part of our ecomm business outside of WooCommerce itself, so well done Bryce and team for bringing this to Shopify!
Hi everyone 😊 I first launched Metorik back on Product Hunt in 2016 soon after quitting my job at Automattic/WooCommerce. Since then we've grown into a small team and serve over 1500 customers and stores around the world. I'm a big fan of bootstrapping and "growth with purpose" (more on our behind the scenes blog - https://metorik.com/behind). We could have launched on Shopify over 3 years ago but purposely chose to wait until we felt ready to take that step. Today is the day and we are officially launching Metorik for Shopify. So what's Metorik? It's basically our attempt to give eCommerce stores a co-pilot to help them run and grow their store.
Scott Buscemi
@bryceadams Congrats on the launch, Bryce! Metorik has been an incredible tool for my client's WooCommerce store. It's so speedy - I wish all saas tools were as fast at pumping out metrics and insights.
@scottbuscemi Thank you so much Scott - such a pleasure to work with you and your clients!
Scott Bowler
Co-founder ChooseHolly.com
We use this for a few e-commerce clients - it's fantastic for exposing actionable data. Can't recommend it enough.
