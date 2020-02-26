Metomic Contextual Consent
Make your third party embeds privacy-enabled.
Richard Vibert
Hey there 👋 My name's Rich and I'm cofounder of Metomic. Most of us have chat widgets 💬, videos 🎥, social share buttons 👍and other third party embeds on our websites. But these drop cookies all over our users before they even click on them, which isn't exactly fair. How can we make this optional while making sure our users still know the content exists? With Metomic Contextual Consent you can render cookie-free "placeholders" and only load the real content when your users interact with it. All it takes is one snippet on your website and Metomic will take care of the rest - blocking the most popular third parties including Intercom, Youtube, Facebook, Crisp, Twitter, Maps, Typeform and others. Or if you're up for it, go create your own! We excited to see where this can go and we'd love to your feedback to help us get it there.
This is a really elegant idea!
@ollie_hughes Thanks Ollie, glad you like it!
nice i use already the Metomic Cookie Widget, i have to try this too :)
