Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
MetMate
MetMate
MetMate is an AI-powered collaboration meeting platform
Visit
Upvote 12
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
MetMate is an AI-powered video collaboration meeting platform, ALL IN ONE.
Launched in
Web App
,
Productivity
,
Meetings
+1 by
MetMate
Flatfile
Ad
AI-assisted data import, embedded right into your product
About this launch
MetMate
MetMate is an AI-powered collaboration meeting platform
1
review
13
followers
Follow for updates
MetMate by
MetMate
was hunted by
Louis
in
Web App
,
Productivity
,
Meetings
. Made by
Louis
. Featured on October 13th, 2022.
MetMate
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is MetMate's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
5
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#134
Report