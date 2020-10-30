discussion
Andrey Pudov
Maker
Developer
Hey! Our team is here to present you completely new Method Kit 🔥 It’s not just an update, but the new direction of our work – Templates with programming code. We did our best to make it work with simple clicks, even if you are not very good at development, you will handle, believe me 😉 Method 4 is based on the React.JS technology: all layouts and interface blocks are implemented as react-components. You can create your own project using ready react-components just substituting user data. It is created using Create React App, that provides: 📍 A convenient development environment 📍 The latest JavaScript features using 📍 App optimization for the production 📍 Ability to connect additional packages and project extensions Hope you’ll enjoy this product 🙏 And we’ll be glad to know if it’s useful in your work. Let us know your opinion in the comments below. Do you agree templates are better with the code included? 🤔 More UX/UI products and illustrations are available on our website. Use promo code «ph-30» to get a 30% discount for all Craftwork products ❤️✌️
Fajar Siddiq
👨🏻💻🇸🇬🏝️ Serial Entrepreneur, Singapore
@andrey_pudov this looks fire! Congrats
Andrey Pudov
Maker
Developer
@fajarsiddiq thanks a lot! 🤟
