+ 1
Meteostat is a meteorological database which provides historical weather and climate data for thousands of weather stations and places worldwide. The project features a convenient web app and data interfaces for developers.
Hi everyone! I've been working on Meteostat since 2015 and, finally, I thought it's time to share my project with the PH community. Meteostat provides historical weather and climate data for many weather stations worldwide. The raw data is collected from different governmental organizations and weather services. Users can access data through a simple web app (https://meteostat.net/en) or one of the developer interfaces (https://dev.meteostat.net/). All data is provided for free - both on the website & the APIs. I would appreciate any feedback and, of course, if you're looking for historical weather data, feel free to use Meteostat data and share your work with the community!
