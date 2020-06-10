Discussion
Adam Trojańczyk
Maker
👨💻 I made my software open source 👨💻 In 2019 , I created a tool for my own use, which sent cold emails to potential customers. It served me basically for everyday work. Sending an email, then - when contact was promising - retrying via LinkedIn and exporting to CRM. I got many good relationships with other people because of that. I worked on it, hoping that one day it would see a full-paid version and I will start making money on it. Looking closely at the current situation on the world, I thought that such a tool could be perhaps useful to others. It is a pity that it is locked up. That’s why I decided to release it as an open-source solution! Simple license, open code, absolutely free. 🔥🔥🔥 The application is waiting on GitHub https://github.com/catin-black/m... and on https://meteoremails.com/ I hope it will be useful to someone ❤️
