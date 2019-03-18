Metatask combines the simplicity of a task manager with advanced features of BPM system letting non-IT users quickly create even complex workflows.
Natalia RomanovaMaker@nataliar0manoff · Founder, Metatask.io
Thank you @chrismessina for hunting us! 🖖 We started Metatask a while ago as we wanted a simple solution for managing all the recurring processes we had in our agency. Having all employees working remotely, we felt it’s important to have all things well defined and streamlined as much as possible for both our employees and our clients. When people can’t see a fancy office and nice furniture a smooth onboarding experience and a simple process to request a leave - this is what makes your employees’ impression about the company. Moreover, for clients, nothing can make a better impression than a feeling that everything is streamlined and the next step is always predictable. We hope you’ll give Metatask a try! So if you read that far here’s a Product hunt special: *Sign-up for a free trial; fill-in credit card; tell us “Meow!” in support chat → we will add another free month to your 2 weeks trial (you still can cancel any time of course).*
Nigel Figueiredo@nigelfig · Launching Trending Newsletter Today!
@nataliar0manoff this looks interesting does Metatask integrate with tools such as Google Docs
Natalia RomanovaMaker@nataliar0manoff · Founder, Metatask.io
Hi @nigelfig, great question! You can use Zapier to work with Docs, Sheets or Drive, we do not have a "direct" integration built-in yet. Most popular use-case we see is to create new documents (eg. contracts or welcome letters) based on a template and data from prcess. Docs are not very good for this case, with tools like Webmerge being more useful.
