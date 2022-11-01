Products
MetalliCSS
MetalliCSS
Versatile metallic finish for your CSS
MetalliCSS is a tiny, dependency-free JavaScript library that makes your CSS literally shine. Rather than resorting to pre-rendered static images, MetalliCSS dynamically renders custom-fit graphics. Free for personal and commercial projects.
Launched in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
Design
by
MetalliCSS
About this launch
MetalliCSS
Versatile metallic finish for your CSS
MetalliCSS by
MetalliCSS
was hunted by
Mikael Åsbjørnsson
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
Design
. Made by
Mikael Åsbjørnsson
. Featured on November 1st, 2022.
MetalliCSS
is not rated yet. This is MetalliCSS's first launch.
