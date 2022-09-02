Products
Metafi Wallet SDK
Ranked #1 for today
Metafi Wallet SDK
Embed a crypto wallet within your game in seconds
Upvote 121
Our embedded wallet SDK lets you easily embed a non-custodial crypto wallet in your mobile or web game. With Metafi, your gamers will never have to be redirected out of your app to sign on-chain transactions. Say goodbye to terrible UX.
Launched in
Crypto
,
Games
,
SDK
by
Metafi Wallet SDK
Range
About this launch
Metafi Wallet SDK
Embed a crypto wallet within your game in seconds
Metafi Wallet SDK by
Metafi Wallet SDK
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Crypto
,
Games
,
SDK
. Made by
Raimie Tang
and
Arvind Ramesh
. Featured on September 6th, 2022.
Metafi Wallet SDK
is not rated yet. This is Metafi Wallet SDK's first launch.
Upvotes
121
Comments
48
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#4
