Metafi Unity SDK
Metafi Unity SDK

Embedded crypto wallet for Unity games

Our Unity SDK lets you embed a non-custodial crypto wallet within your Web, Mobile, PC, or VR game in minutes. You can now seamlessly onboard web2 gamers into crypto without them even knowing. Say goodbye to terrible UX.
Metafi
Metafi
Embed a crypto wallet within your game in seconds
Metafi
Michael Seibel
Raimie Tang
Arvind Ramesh
Featured on January 31st, 2023.
Metafi
is rated 5/5 by 5 users. It first launched on September 6th, 2022.
216
20
#2
#6