Sign in
See Metafi’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Metafi Unity SDK
Ranked #2 for today
Metafi Unity SDK
Embedded crypto wallet for Unity games
Visit
Upvote 216
$1,000 set-up fee waived
•
Free Options
Our Unity SDK lets you embed a non-custodial crypto wallet within your Web, Mobile, PC, or VR game in minutes. You can now seamlessly onboard web2 gamers into crypto without them even knowing. Say goodbye to terrible UX.
Launched in
Crypto
,
Games
,
Web3
by
Metafi
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free.
About this launch
Metafi
Embed a crypto wallet within your game in seconds
5
reviews
Follow
Metafi Unity SDK by
Metafi
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Crypto
,
Games
,
Web3
. Made by
Raimie Tang
and
Arvind Ramesh
. Featured on January 31st, 2023.
Metafi
is rated
5/5 ★
by 5 users. It first launched on September 6th, 2022.
Upvotes
216
Comments
20
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#6
Report