Home
→
Product
→
MetaComic
Ranked #19 for today
MetaComic
Create and collect comic book as NFTs
Free
MetaComic is a platform that help Comic artists tokenise their work and connect with collectors,
Launched in
Digital Art
,
Blockchain
,
NFT
by
MetaComic
About this launch
MetaComic
Create and Collect Comic book as NFTs
0
reviews
3
followers
MetaComic by
MetaComic
was hunted by
Femi Nefa
in
Digital Art
,
Blockchain
,
NFT
. Made by
Femi Nefa
. Featured on October 2nd, 2022.
MetaComic
is not rated yet. This is MetaComic's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#265
