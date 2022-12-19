Products
Home
→
Product
→
MetaClock
MetaClock
An alarm clock that wakes you up with your any YouTube video
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
MetaClock is an Online Alarm Clock that can play YouTube videos and uploaded MP3s as an alarm tune. It supports Chromecast which means you can turn your TV or stereo system into an alarm clock. No installation is needed, it can also work offline.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
MetaClock
About this launch
MetaClock
An alarm clock that wakes you up with your any YouTube video
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
MetaClock by
MetaClock
was hunted by
Tomer Gal
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Tomer Gal
. Featured on December 19th, 2022.
MetaClock
is not rated yet. This is MetaClock's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
5
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#28
Report