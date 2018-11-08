Meta Tags
Visually preview, edit and generate your meta tags
#3 Product of the DayToday
Meta Tags is a tool to debug and generate meta tag code for any website. With Meta Tags you can edit and experiment with your content then preview how your webpage will look on Google, Facebook, Twitter and more!
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Moe AmayaMaker@moeamaya · Designer—Developer
Hola Product Hunt, thx for the hunt @benln Meta Tags is a tool to visually preview, edit and generate meta tag code for any website. Also launching today is a Wordpress plugin to make editing your meta tags as easy as possible. Take an extra 💵20% off with code LAUNCH. 🗺 The Roadmap Save Images - Currently any image uploaded to Meta Tags is only stored locally on your computer. I’m looking at working with a service like Imgix, Imgur or Cloudinary to host images. Mini-Canva - As a designer, I edit images in Figma/Sketch then upload to Meta Tags, but this process is painfully slow. I’m building a Canva-like set of features so you can edit your image right in the browser! Plugins - Shopify, Craft CMS, Netlify, Gatsby...a few folks that are interested in adding meta tags to their workflows. 🇲🇽 Maker Bio This is product launch 5 of 6 this year and by far the hardest 🙌. My name is Moe. I’m a Mexican designer trained at MIT and based in San Francisco. I love the PH community and sincerely appreciate all the support and feedback. Gracias PH 💕
Upvote (2)Share·