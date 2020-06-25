  1. Home
Meta Nutrition

The platform that knows what to eat

Meta Nutrition is an automated meal plan generator and food tracker made for beginners and experts.
Create custom foods, personalize your weekly meals, and calculate your nutrients targets to crush your fitness and wellness goals
Simone Zienna
Maker
Thanks for hunting us @chrismessina and hello PH peoples! With myriads of misinformation and fad diets, knowing what to eat and staying on track with your nutrition and diet can be very challenging and time consuming. My name is Simone Zienna, and I am the founder of Meta Nutrition. As a certified personal trainer and a nutritionist I wanted to set out and build and app that handles the complexities of providing people meal plans that fit their goals and are aligned with their dietary preferences. We can’t wait for you to try it and look forward to hearing your thoughts and questions!
Suibin
Set up my profile on the platform and it was a wonderful experience. However, I think the calories estimation might be wrong as I'm getting a much bigger surplus than I expect to when set to gaining 0.25 lbs a week. But either way, good luck with the launch!
Chaker
Beautiful UI for something that will definitely improve our lives and health
