  1. Home
  2.  → Meta Icons

Meta Icons

Go beyond icons with meta icons for iOS 14

go beyond icons, go meta!
Every icon consists of the name of the app.
― 242 icons
― 6 different color combinations
― 6 backgrounds
― access to future updates
metaicons.com
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Fatih Güner
Maker
Appreciater
For people with obsession --like me-- I wanted to prepare icons with just app names, meta!
Share