Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Meta Icons
Meta Icons
Go beyond icons with meta icons for iOS 14
Icons
go beyond icons, go meta!
Every icon consists of the name of the app.
― 242 icons
― 6 different color combinations
― 6 backgrounds
― access to future updates
metaicons.com
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
6 minutes ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Fatih Güner
Maker
Appreciater
For people with obsession --like me-- I wanted to prepare icons with just app names, meta!
Upvote
Share
1h
Send