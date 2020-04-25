Messenger Rooms
New drop-in video chat rooms for up to 50 people
#3 Product of the DayApril 25, 2020
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Max S.
So this is their copy of Houseparty?
Upvote (4)Share
Facebook Messenger is not encrypted end-to-end: https://mashable.com/article/fac...
Upvote (3)Share
@jordankrueger neither is Zoom, or lots of alternatives.
Upvote (2)Share
I don't know if Facebook can be trusted anymore, specially with what we have seen or heard during the last few years.
Upvote (2)Share
Is it working or not right now for anyone? When should we expect to get it in EU (Latvia)?
UpvoteShare
End-to-end encryption will be the distinctive feature.
Upvote (1)Share