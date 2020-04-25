  1. Home
  2.  → Messenger Rooms

Messenger Rooms

New drop-in video chat rooms for up to 50 people

#3 Product of the DayApril 25, 2020
Joinable group video calls that make it easy to spend quality time with friends, loved ones and people who share your interests.
Create a room right from Messenger or Facebook, and invite anyone to join, even if they don’t have a Facebook account.
Messenger Rooms are Facebook's answer to Zoom and Houseparty for the pandemicFacebook is rolling out a suite of new products to expand its capabilities in video chat. The company today announced Messenger Rooms, a tool for starting virtual hangouts with up to 50 people and allowing friends to drop in on you whenever they like.
Facebook takes on Zoom with Messenger Rooms, no time limitSan Francisco: Alarmed at the popularity of Zoom in social distancing times that allows up to 100 people to join a video meeting from the comfort of their homes, Facebook has announced Messenger Rooms that will allow group video calls of up to 50 people with no time limit.
Faceboo launches drop-in video chat Rooms to rival HousepartyFacebook is co-opting some of the top video chat innovations like Zoom's gallery view for large groups and Houseparty's spontaneous hangouts for a new feature called Rooms. Launching today on mobile and desktop, you can start a video chat Room that friends can discover via a new section...
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review1.0/5
Max S.
Max S.
So this is their copy of Houseparty?
Upvote (4)Share
Jordan Krueger
Jordan Krueger
Facebook Messenger is not encrypted end-to-end: https://mashable.com/article/fac...
Upvote (3)Share
Jack Smith
Jack Smith
@jordankrueger neither is Zoom, or lots of alternatives.
Upvote (2)Share
gaurav bora
gaurav bora
I don't know if Facebook can be trusted anymore, specially with what we have seen or heard during the last few years.
Upvote (2)Share
Aaron Levi Yahalom
Aaron Levi Yahalom
Is it working or not right now for anyone? When should we expect to get it in EU (Latvia)?
UpvoteShare
Emre Özgündüz
Emre Özgündüz
End-to-end encryption will be the distinctive feature.
Upvote (1)Share