MessagePath is a writing assistant for business communication.
Augmented Intelligence: Building exoskeletons for the mindAnd, why the world needs augmented communication When we think about uses for artificial intelligence and automation, we often think forward to super-intelligent machines replacing humans. I think that's ambitious. I think we'll get there, I just think the next wave isn't pure AI (artificial intelligence).
Online Editor for Business Writing With Text AnalysisThe essential thing any piece of writing should have is correct grammar and clear context. Writing for professional and official purposes must be grammatically correct and should have a clear sense of meaning. There are a number of tools that check the text for grammatical errors and help the users write the correct grammar in their writing.
Hello Product Hunt, We have re-launched as MessagePath (formerly Cognifyd) with a new mac app. You can now use our editor to check contextual business communication in our web app, Chrome browser extension, and installed Mac app. Our Chrome browser extension allows you to check writing within Gmail, Twitter, LinkedIn Messages, Zendesk, and other online applications. We're also taking on business team customers. For example, if you are a support team, we can help you install our browser extension for the team. And, we'll be releasing customization capabilities so that you can customize/ administer business team communication preferences based on your industry, brand, and legal considerations.
