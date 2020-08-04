Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Leonardo Schwartz
Maker
Hi to you all, beautiful people. I hope you’re having a great day and you and your family are safe. Today I want to share with all the ProductHunt community MessageAMug. This is a special product for me, since I think it gives us all the permission and the excuse we sometimes need to reach out to our loved ones, letting them know how important they really are to us, and that, no matter distance or circumstances, we’ll always be by their side. And if you are a little bit like me -for your own good, I hope you aren’t!-, you might find a little difficult sometimes -or most of the time- to tell other people how you feel, or how much you appreciate them. Coffee mugs are in my opinion the perfect medium for this, since it’s an item that’s pretty personal, and something we usually keep close by, and look at several times a day…. specially when working from home. The idea for MAM came to me a couple months ago. I happened to be in the perfect place to build it, since I’d been involved with Print-On-Demand for several years, until finally, last year, I decided to put everything aside to get back into my real passion: writing software. My first project was creating an automation engine capable of creating simple text-based designs that could be used to produce POD products, such as mugs, t-shirts, etc. MessageAMug leverages such engine in the backend, but combines it with a friendly Facebook Messenger bot in the frontend. This makes possible -for the very first time, as far as I know- to transform a simple message you can type in directly in your phone (or tablet, or computer) into a nice gift that you can ship to your friend, your coworker, or your loved one, right from your couch. It has never been easier to make someone know how much we appreciate him/her! Oh, and by the way…. I took the freedom to create a 30% OFF coupon code for all of you… which will be not only valid for your first order, but for any Message Mug you order in the future too! Hope you enjoy using MessageAMug as much as I enjoyed creating it, and please feel free to share your thoughts, suggestions, and anything at all you want to share! Leonardo P.S.: A few tips that will help you to have a smooth experience when using MessageAMug: 1. Keep your phrases short if possible. You can use until 200 characters, but most of the time, shorter messages just look the best. 2. Write EXACTLY what you want on the mug. Use capitals and punctuation the way you want them to appear on the mug. 3. Always write the entire message in ONE line. MessageAMug's algorithm will take care of the design for you, so no worries! 4. Don’t use Emoticons (sorry) nor special characters of any kind.
UpvoteShare