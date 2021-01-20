  1. Home
  2.  → Message To The Future

Message To The Future

Write a message to future you.

Email
Funny
#4 Product of the DayToday
Surprise yourself in a few weeks or months with a message from Past You. Could be some reflection, an ambition, a random thought, an idea, ... Whatever you want to write to Future You.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Mathias Vermeulen
Maker
#ProfessionalAmateur
🚀 Just a small personal project I built at the end of last year. 6000+ people have used it in the past couple of weeks, which has surpassed all of my expectations... 🧰 I built Message To The Future using only No-Code tools like Carrd, Airtable, Sendgrid, Zapier & Integromat. 🙏 Give it a try and surprise yourself in a few weeks or months.
Share