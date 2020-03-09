Deals
MeSince
MeSince
Automated end-to-end encrypted email client
MeSince is a free email client APP with email certificate automation. Every email can be encrypted, digital signed and timestamp automatically.
MeSince has antivirus feature to handle all encrypted emails.
40 minutes ago
Dover20
Hunter
Quite easy to use, I don't need to exchange the public keys manually, and it can handle the URLs in my encrypted emails which are amazing.
9 hours ago
