Merse Comic
Merse Comic
Journaling-to-Comic
Merse, an AI tool, converts journaling into comics with generated layouts, scenes & text. Ideal for users seeking fun visuals of their experiences and pros aiming to streamline artwork.
Launched in
Writing
Comics & Graphic Novels
Artificial Intelligence
by
Merse Comic
About this launch
Merse Comic
Journaling-to-Comic
Merse Comic by
Merse Comic
was hunted by
Mark Rachapoom
in
Writing
,
Comics & Graphic Novels
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Mark Rachapoom
and
Emily Park
. Featured on June 3rd, 2023.
Merse Comic
is not rated yet. This is Merse Comic's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
