MerryMint
Virtual activities for remote teams
#2 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Yvonne Lin
Maker
Hi PH Community, Excited to share MerryMint with all of you! We built MerryMint to help remote teams find online workshops and experiences to do together for team building. Some examples include: • Food & Drink: Tea tasting with a tea sommelier, learn to make fresh ricotta • Health & Fitness: Yoga class, HIIT session • Music & Art: Watercolor workshop, embroidery class • Lunch & Learn: Learn how emoji get approved from the creator of the dumpling emoji Pre Covid-19, MerryMint helped companies find food for corporate events. Once Covid-19 hit, we scrambled to find ways to help our customers maintain their company culture and boost morale. At the same time, many of the food vendors we partnered with were trying to stay in business without corporate orders. We started out with catering for virtual happy hours (treats shipped to each employee's home) and got a great response. Our customers asked us for more ideas so we branched out from there to find online activities for entire teams. As soon as we started looking, we found a lot of interesting local businesses (magicians, mixologists, chocolatiers, etc.) that we could help bring online to offer unique experiences for any remote team. We want MerryMint to be the best way for remote teams to build strong bonds. Look forward to hearing your feedback and questions!
UpvoteShare