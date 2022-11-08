Products
Merit
Ranked #15 for today
Merit
Tech mentorship for the under-networked
Merit is tech mentorship for the under-networked. Our mission is to democratize the professional network. We connect first-year tech workers with mentors to grow their careers and network. Talk to 500+ product, design, and engineering leaders today.
Social Impact
Diversity & Inclusion
Career
Merit
About this launch
Merit
Impactful career mentorship for tech workers
Merit by
Merit
was hunted by
Randy Brown
in
Social Impact
,
Diversity & Inclusion
,
Career
. Made by
Randy Brown
,
Rachel Spurrier
and
Kirk Fernandes
. Featured on November 28th, 2022.
Merit
is rated
4.5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Merit's first launch.
