  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Merit
Merit
Ranked #15 for today

Merit

Tech mentorship for the under-networked

Free
Embed
Merit is tech mentorship for the under-networked. Our mission is to democratize the professional network. We connect first-year tech workers with mentors to grow their careers and network. Talk to 500+ product, design, and engineering leaders today.
Launched in Social Impact, Diversity & Inclusion, Career by
Merit
About this launch
Merit
MeritImpactful career mentorship for tech workers
2reviews
18
followers
Merit by
Merit
was hunted by
Randy Brown
in Social Impact, Diversity & Inclusion, Career. Made by
Randy Brown
,
Rachel Spurrier
and
Kirk Fernandes
. Featured on November 28th, 2022.
Merit
is rated 4.5/5 by 2 users. This is Merit's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#13