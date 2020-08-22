discussion
Mehant Kammakomati
Maker
Though there are couple of URLs merge and shorten services in the market, we have still come up with MergeURL with the aim of providing an instant service without the barriers of user authentication, registration, and advertisements. We have also come up with a carefully made UI and UX suiting the use case. We have an interesting feature where for every mergeURL you generate, we provide two services, one will open all the URLs on the browser and the other one will show the list of URLs on our web client giving the user ability to selectively open the URLs. We would love to hear your thoughts!
