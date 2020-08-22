  1. Home
Shorten URLs for free without user registration.

Multiple URLs belonging to the same purpose can become cumbersome to display, share, and handle. We present MergeURL, unlike other similar products, shorten multiple URLs instantly while overcoming the barriers of user registration.
Mehant Kammakomati
Maker
Though there are couple of URLs merge and shorten services in the market, we have still come up with MergeURL with the aim of providing an instant service without the barriers of user authentication, registration, and advertisements. We have also come up with a carefully made UI and UX suiting the use case. We have an interesting feature where for every mergeURL you generate, we provide two services, one will open all the URLs on the browser and the other one will show the list of URLs on our web client giving the user ability to selectively open the URLs. We would love to hear your thoughts!
