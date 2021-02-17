discussion
Thank you @kevin for hunting MergeQueue! 🙌 Hi Product Hunters, 👋👋 We’re super excited to introduce the MergeQueue Github app today! 💖💖💖 ✅ MergeQueue is an automation framework built on Github that ensures that your builds are always green.✅ Why❓ Do you work in a high-output engineering team that collaborates on the same codebase? If so, how often does your build break, or you struggle to keep builds green? ⚒️ Our team has been there too! That’s why we build MergeQueue. 💡 ❓How? With MergeQueue you can: 🔗 Connect your Github repository 🎮 Setup a few simple rules 🏷️ Use Github Labels to enqueue PRs ready to merge 🔀 Let MergeQueue handle orderly syncing and merging 🚨 Get alerts for failed PRs before it hits the main branch 🚀🚀🚀 Since launch, many high-performing teams globally have adopted MergeQueue and use it to eliminate the frustration of broken builds. 🤗 ProductHunt Offer We are really excited to have you all try it out too. We are offering all Product Hunters a free 30-day trial and an additional 50% discount for the next 3 months. You can enter the promo code PHUNT21 after signing up to apply the discount. We would love to hear any feedback: email us or find us on twitter: https://twitter.com/mergequeue
