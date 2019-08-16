Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Avi Prince
As a developer, I was tired of the limitations of the existing pull request tools. Pull requests are one of the most important stages of the development lifecycle and it should not become tedious due to poor user experience. Mergefly is my solution to providing the best possible experience reviewing and merging code. It includes: - Instant integration with your GitHub account. Just sign in and get started. - Live updates. - Full context surrounding code changes - Toggle between multiple change views - Look and feel of an IDE - Hotkeys - Multiple tabs - Floating comments - Slack integration - Free for open source projects - First 30 days free for private repositories I hope you enjoy using the app as much as I do and I can't wait for your feedback!
UpvoteShare