MergeCSV
MergeCSV
💪 No more data cleaning
The Merge CSV platform is programmed to recognize similarities between the tables and will offer ideas to merge familiar-looking cells.
About this launch
MergeCSV
💪 No more data cleaning
MergeCSV by
MergeCSV
was hunted by
Jasper Ruys
in
Data & Analytics
,
Data
,
Data Science
. Made by
Jasper Ruys
. Featured on October 5th, 2022.
MergeCSV
is not rated yet. This is MergeCSV's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
5
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#106
